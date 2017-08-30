Patrick Roberts: Pep Guardiola refused permanent Celtic deal

Patrick Roberts believes the time it took for Pep Guardiola to give the green light for his return to Celtic is a clear indication he may still have a longer-term future at Manchester City.

The summer saga of the winger’s second loan stint with the Scottish champions was formally concluded when he was unveiled at a media conference and greeted by around 150 supporters who had gathered outside Celtic Park.

The love which Roberts felt from those fans – and others on social media who he has revealed made a series of bizarre pledges to him in the event of him rejoining the club – was a significant influence on his determination to push the move through. His parent club required some persuasion. He spent pre-season with Guardiola’s first-team squad, featuring in some of their friendly matches, but the competition for a regular slot in the Premier League remains too hot for the 20-year-old.

According to Roberts, that encouraged Celtic to attempt to sign him on a permanent deal, something which was ruled out by Guardiola, pictured. Under contract at the Etihad until 2020, the player who signed from Fulham for £12 million two years ago still views a possible route into City’s first team further down the line.

“Celtic did try to get the permanent move but, in fairness to City, they wanted to keep me and said that couldn’t happen,” said Roberts. “It gives me a bit of hope obviously they still think I have a long-term future which is good for me. They will let me express myself up here and enjoy my season.

“The bigger picture for me is to be the best player I can be and play in the best league in the world. For me, it is just to improve every day and get better working with the manager here. You never know what can happen in football, so hopefully my career goes the way I plan it to be.”

Asked if that career path may yet lead to him staying at Celtic beyond the new season-long loan, he replied: “You never know in football, as I said last year, and here I am back again.”

Celtic fans won’t be getting too hung up on the temporary nature of Roberts’ signing. By the time he completes this season, he will have been at the club longer than some high-profile permanent signings of the recent past, such as Victor Wanyama and Virgil van Dijk.

Celtic are believed to be paying City a sizeable loan fee in the region of £2.5m for a player who flourished under Brendan Rodgers’ management last season.

“It’s been a strange summer but I’m just buzzing to be back here,” he added. “I had to be positive at City during pre-season. Most players will tell you it’s a tough squad to play in. At times it can be horrible but you have to think about your own development. Coming back here was in my best interests, that’s what I thought was right.

“Pep was good with me. He is a massive manager in charge of a massive team. Speaking to him, he wants me to improve as a player and get better with every game.

“He didn’t want City to get Celtic in the Champions League again but he knows it’s good for me to play in it.

“I know what’s best for me and he understands. He just wants me to do the best I can and hopefully come back to City next year even better.

“Discussions went on throughout pre-season. You have to find the right option. Talking to them, I said I felt it was in my best interests to come back here. Luckily enough, they listened to me and took it on board. We had a good discussion about it.

“I’ve always said I enjoy playing in front of people who enjoy watching me. That kind of factor comes into it. The fans are great here and they like the way I play.

“That gives me a big boost and makes me improve as a player. So it’s a win-win really. I’m just excited to be back. The fans were tweeting me every day, asking me to come back. It was nice knowing that and I wanted to come and play for them. It’s a privilege and honour for me that they want me that much.

“My Twitter timeline froze at times! Social media is massive in the game nowadays. It’s all fun. Some fans promised to do certain things if I signed and I really hope they do!

“There were a few tattoos promised – I know it’s not a permanent move, but I’m back so they can’t get out if it easily. Some guys even tweeted about locking their granny in a cage and not letting her out unless I signed – I wondered if they had the same granny.”