Patrick Roberts offered milkshake for life to sign for Celtic

Patrick Roberts has been given further reason to sign for Celtic, with the promise of free milkshakes for him and the club’s left-back Kieran Tierney from a cafe in West Belfast.

Applejacks Cafe has tried to tug on the Englishman’s heartstrings with the proposal of the romantic milkshakes for life.

Roberts and Tierney struck up a ‘bromance’ during the former’s 18-month loan spell at Celtic Park. The winger returned to parent club Manchester City during the summer, but in recent days he has been linked heavily with a return to the east end of Glasgow.

The 20-year-old made 60 appearances for Celtic, netting 17 goals, and played a key role in the club’s domestic dominance last season. He has been linked with a move to French side Nice as well as a second spell at Celtic.

