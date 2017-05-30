Patrick Roberts leaves door open for Celtic return in goodbye tweet

Patrick Roberts has said goodbye to Celtic fans as the midfielder prepares to return to Manchester City - though he appears open to the idea of re-signing for the club in the near future.

Roberts posted his farewell message through his Twitter account, saying “whatever happens it’s been a pleasure to play for this club”.

The 20-year-old has been on loan at the Scottish champions for the past 18 months, helping the club to win four domestic trophies, including the treble this season.

A huge hit with the Celtic support, fans are desperate for the player to sign for the club on a permanent basis.

The club have reportedly made an offer for the youngster. Although, for the meantime, City appear to want the player back at the Etihad so they can assess his progress before deciding his future at the club.

After departing Celtic, Roberts tweeted: “Whatever happens it has been a pleasure to play for this club! Thanks to the staff, players & fans for an unforgettable season. Hail Hail.”

