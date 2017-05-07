Patrick Roberts jokes about Stuart Armstrong’s ‘posh’ huddle

Accustomed to Scott Brown issuing the last-minute rallying cry before Celtic square off against their opposition, it was quite a culture shock for the Parkhead players when Stuart Armstrong took over leadership of the team’s customary huddle before the match against St Johnstone.

With Brown suspended for going over the disciplinary points threshold, Armstrong took over the captain’s armband for Saturday’s game, which Celtic won 4-1 thanks to a double from Patrick Roberts and goals from substitutes Scott Sinclair and Callum McGregor.

Armstrong has often been gently teased by his team-mates for his well-spoken nature and interest in studying law in his spare time.

Asked what Armstrong’s huddle speech was like, goal-hero Roberts couldn’t help but poke fun.

Roberts said: “It was all right. He’s a little posh boy, so it was quite posh. Nah, it was good. It was a good speech.

“Obviously it wasn’t Broony, but all the boys out there are leaders and we got the performance.

“There were a few more big words that I couldn’t understand. But the main thing was to win the game.”

