Paris St-Germain 7-1 Celtic: How the Celtic players rated

Ratings out of ten for every Celtic player in Wednesday night’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital

Craig Gordon - 5

Will feel he might have done better with Neymar’s equaliser but was left badly exposed for the other goals. Kept the scoreline down in the second half with a couple of smart saves but almost sold a goal with a slack pass late in the second period

Mikael Lustig - N/A

The Swede was forced off after just 13 minutes after picking up an injury while making a routine clearance.

Dedryck Boyata - 4

Not a great night for the Belgian defender as he struggled to get to grips with PSG’s attacking trio.

Jozo Simunovic - 4

Back in the side after returning from injury, Simunovic found it hard going against Mbappe and his first half booking for rugby tackling the 18-year-old to the ground rendered him somewhat toothless for the remainder of the game. Badly at fault for the fourth goal.

Kieran Tierney - 5

Started brightly but faded a bit as the game went on. Put in a shift and made some important blocks but won’t want to see the replays of Cavani’s second and PSG’s sixth as Layvin Kurzawa’s cross sailed over his head.

Olivier Ntcham - 6

A surprise starter in Paris, Ntcham’s cleverly worked corner led to Moussa Dembele’s first-minute opener and his performance was one of few positives for Celtic on the night. Withdrawn on 66 minutes and Celtic missed his presence in midfield as the floodgates opened once again for PSG to score three goals in six minutes.

Scott Brown - 5

Slack pass in the centre of the park led to PSG’s opener and he found it hard-going against PSG’s formidable midfield three. Did well to set up Dembele for a rare chance in the second half but has had better games for Celtic.

James Forrest - 4

Struggled to deal with Neymar on the right hand side and although he attempted to offer an attacking threat, was nullified time and again by Kurzawa.

Callum McGregor - 4

Started brightly but faded into obscurity as the game went on, and was ponderous in possession when he could have had a shot on goal. A disappointing night for him after his performance and goal against Bayern Munich.

Tom Rogic - 4

Did his best to hassle his opponents but found it hard-going up against Thiago and Marquinhos at the heart of the PSG defence.

Moussa Dembele - 6

Announced his return to the Parc des Princes with a well-taken goal with just 56 seconds on the clock. Often isolated as the lone forward but he stuck in and looked dangerous on the counter-attack. Passed up a good chance for a second goal after Brown’s intelligent through ball, shooting wide of Areola’s right-hand post, but will be relatively happy with his own performance.

Substitutes

Nir Bitton - 3

Brought on as an early replacement for Lustig and given the unenviable task of coping with Neymar. Booked for a silly foul on the Brazilian forward and, like the rest of his defensive colleagues, failed to get to grips with the PSG attack

Kouassi Eboue - 2

On for Ntcham for his first Champions League experience, Eboue looked a little overwhelmed at times and found it hard to make an impact.

Leigh Griffiths - 2

Chased and hassled for the final quarter of an hour but was on a hiding to nothing with the game already long over as a contest.