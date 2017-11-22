Paris Saint-Germain set sights on Euro shutout record

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is wary of the potential threat posed by his compatriot Moussa Dembele but is determined he will not deny him the chance to set a new Champions League record this season.

No club has ever completed the group stage of the tournament without conceding a goal since the European Cup format was changed 25 years ago.

Big-spending PSG have their sights firmly fixed on achieving that feat with Areola having kept clean sheets in their first four games in Group B against Celtic, Bayern Munich and Anderlecht (twice).

So, despite having already qualified for the last 16 of the competition, there is no shortage of motivating factors for the big-spending and free-scoring French champions when they welcome Celtic to the Parc des Princes tonight.

PSG also want to ensure they secure top spot in the group and a more favourable seeding in the draw for the next round. They are currently three points ahead of Bayern and will travel to face the German champions in the final round of fixtures on 5 December.

Areola, whose form this season has helped him oust German international Kevin Trapp as PSG’s first-choice keeper, believes Celtic’s French under-21 striker Dembele could pose the biggest danger to his run of shut-outs.

“We are following Moussa very closely here in France,” said Areola. “I knew him from a very young age here. He is playing really well for Celtic. He is a quality player. We are always very happy when another young Parisian can play at that level.

“Our coach speaks a lot to us about this defensive record. He does not hide it. Every player has to start the game at 100 per cent.

“We have to concentrate every single moment. Not to concede a goal in the group would be exceptional. We have to finish first in the group, that’s the priority, but to do it without conceding a goal would be wonderful.

“We have really good players in defence. Playing in this team is a great chance for me to show that I deserve to be at this level.”

Unai Emery, a three-time Europa League winner during his time in charge of Sevilla, is the man charged by PSG’s Qatari owners with delivering a first Champions League triumph for a club whose eye-watering level of spending is the subject of an ongoing Uefa investigation into whether Financial Fair Play rules have been breached.

Emery is currently making the most of the rich talent at his disposal. PSG are unbeaten this season and have scored 17 goals in their first four Champions League matches, kicking off with that 5-0 win at Celtic Park back in September.

The 46-year-old Spanish coach, who will again be without midfielder Thiago Motta because of a knee injury, insists there will be no let-up in the intensity of his team’s approach tonight.

“We want this first position in the group,” said Emery. “We want to have the best performance possible and want to play with the best players. To win the group, we have to beat Celtic on Wednesday.

“Bayern are still in contention. So we have to be aggressive, dynamic and get the three points. The first game in Glasgow was really good for us and our team has shown we want to win and go far in this competition. Celtic are a very good team with good players who play for their national teams. I’m sure this game will be difficult but we know the importance of getting three points. We have to play at a very high level in the 90 minutes. We also need to improve. We have to be good individually and collectively.

“We would like to perform really well in this game. That’s what we are aiming for. There is also competition for places in the team, which is good for us. We have a lot of games coming up before Christmas.

“It is important to keep this collective spirit and I’m very happy with the players who are on the pitch and the ones who are waiting for their opportunity. We will try to maintain our recent level of performance in this game. We are changing players and many of them have shown they are ready. We always have the same performance even when we change players.”

Celtic are likely to again face PSG’s fearsome front three of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe.

Brazilian star Neymar received criticism in the French media for his display in the 4-1 league win over Nantes at the weekend, after which he was photographed in a Paris nightclub with American rapper Tyga.

But Emery was dismissive when asked about the £198 million man’s extra-curricular activities.“He is very responsible,” said the PSG coach. “When he is not on the pitch, he can enjoy his time with his friends. He then comes back and plays well for us. We have to give the players the flexibility of living their own lifestyle. He will be on the pitch against Celtic.”