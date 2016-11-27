Odds slashed for Celtic to win domestic treble

SPFL sponsors Ladbrokes have slashed the odds on Celtic winning the domestic treble after their Betfred Cup glory over Aberdeen.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are 11/8 for a hat-trick of trophies after lifting their first piece of silverware of the season while being a slightly larger price of 33/1 to be crowned Premiership Champions before the end of January.

The Northern Irishman would become the third manager since Jock Stein and Martin O’Neill to claim all three cups and the Northern Irishman has seen the price tumble into 2/1 to lead the club to the infamous 10-in-a-row.

David Macdonald of Ladbrokes said: “Celtic are unstoppable under the management of Brendan Rodgers and it’s looking increasingly likely that the Hoops could make an historic clean sweep under his management.”