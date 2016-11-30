Nir Bitton: Media exaggerated Israel boss ‘bust-up’

Celtic star Nir Bitton believes the press overreacted to his bust-up with Israel national team boss Elisha Levy, blowing the incident out of proportion.

Bitton was sent home from the squad prior to the last World Cup qualification match after reportedly refusing to take part in a training exercise.

The Israel FA originally released a statement saying the midfielder would not feature again for the national team as long as Levy was in charge. Although, Levy later went back on the decision, saying he would consider Bitton for selection in future after saying the “matter was closed” and that the 25-year-old was a young player who would “learn from his mistakes”.

Bitton, speaking after Celtic defeated Aberdeen in the Betfred Cup final on Sunday, believes too much was made of the incident.

He said: “That was a bit of a misunderstanding and everything is clear now. Obviously the media made it bigger than what it was – it is the past.

“Will I play for Israel again? Yeah, it depends on my performances. If I play good then I’ll play for the international team. My attitude is good. I can promise you that.”