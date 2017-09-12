Neymar refuses to shake hands with Celtic defender after PSG victory

PSG superstar Neymar has been lambasted by Celtic fans on social media after refusing to shake the hand of Anthony Ralston.

The 18-year-old went to show his respects to his opponent after PSG’s 5-0 victory at Celtic Park.

However, the Brazilian striker, who opened the scoring, pulled his hand away and exchanged in some verbals with the young defender.

This came after a moment earlier in the match where the pair taunted each other. Neymar flashed Ralston a 3-0 sign with his hands, which was the score at the time, before Ralston responded with an exaggerated laugh in the striker’s face.

Hoops fan @nonie_doyle wrote on Twitter: “Neymar acted like a spoilt baby while young Ralston showed he was the real man tonight...well done son.”

