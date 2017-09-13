Neymar promised PSG shirt to Celtic legend’s cancer charity

Neymar opted against handing his shirt to teenage full-back Anthony Ralston because he had promised it to a charity set up by Celtic legend Kenny Dalglish.

The Brazilian superstar had clashed with the 18-year-old in the second half of Celtic’s 5-0 defeat to PSG at Celtic Park. As the pair squared up to each other, Ralston laughed in Neymar’s face, while the PSG forward reminded the defender of the score, which was 3-0 at the time.

At the full-time whistle the most expensive player of all time refused to shake hands with Ralston as well as declining the full-back’s request for his shirt. The former Barca player faced criticism for his attitude.

However, Neymar had in fact promised his number 10 top to the Marina Dalglish Appeal, a charity Kenny helped establish with wife Marina in 2005.

The appeal focuses on those diagnosed with breast cancer with the jersey set to be used to raise money for the charity at an upcoming event.