New date for next Celtic v Rangers match

The date has been changed for the next Celtic v Rangers clash, with the match being moved to Sunday 12 March for live TV coverage.
The game, originally scheduled for 11 March, will be shown live on Sky Sports with a noon kick-off.
Celtic have won the three previous matches against the Ibrox side this season, most recently coming from behind to win 2-1 away on Hogmanay.
Brendan Rodgers’ men won the opening game between the sides 5-1 at Celtic Park in October then edged the Betfred Cup semi-final 1-0 at Hampden.
Celtic are currently 19 points clear of second-placed Rangers at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership and have a game in hand.
The new date for the game is part of a raft of changed dates announced by the SPFL for TV coverage.
Other notable live games for braodcast include a third Friday night clash of the season between Dundee United and Hibs, with the sides now meeting at Tannadice on 10 March.
Aberdeen’s home game with Hearts has been moved to a lunchtime kick off on Saturday 18 March.
Celtic are involved in three more Sunday games, away at Dundee on 19 March, away at Hearts on 2 April and away at Ross County on 16 April.
Latest matches selected for live TV coverage:
Friday March 10, 2017
Ladbrokes Championship
Dundee United v Hibernian
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday March 12, 2017
Ladbrokes Premiership
Celtic v Rangers
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off noon
Saturday March 18, 2017
Ladbrokes Premiership
Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm
Sunday March 19, 2017
Ladbrokes Premiership
Dundee v Celtic
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm
Friday March 31, 2017
Ladbrokes Premiership
Dundee v Aberdeen
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday April 2, 2017
Ladbrokes Premiership
Heart of Midlothian v Celtic
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm
Wednesday April 5, 2017
Ladbrokes Premiership
Kilmarnock v Rangers
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday April 9, 2017
Ladbrokes Premiership
Aberdeen v Rangers
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm
Friday April 14, 2017
Ladbrokes Premiership
Kilmarnock v Heart of Midlothian
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday April 16, 2017
Ladbrokes Premiership
Ross County v Celtic
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm