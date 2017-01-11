New date for next Celtic v Rangers match

The date has been changed for the next Celtic v Rangers clash, with the match being moved to Sunday 12 March for live TV coverage.

The game, originally scheduled for 11 March, will be shown live on Sky Sports with a noon kick-off.

Celtic have won the three previous matches against the Ibrox side this season, most recently coming from behind to win 2-1 away on Hogmanay.

Brendan Rodgers’ men won the opening game between the sides 5-1 at Celtic Park in October then edged the Betfred Cup semi-final 1-0 at Hampden.

Celtic are currently 19 points clear of second-placed Rangers at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership and have a game in hand.

The new date for the game is part of a raft of changed dates announced by the SPFL for TV coverage.

Other notable live games for braodcast include a third Friday night clash of the season between Dundee United and Hibs, with the sides now meeting at Tannadice on 10 March.

Aberdeen’s home game with Hearts has been moved to a lunchtime kick off on Saturday 18 March.

Celtic are involved in three more Sunday games, away at Dundee on 19 March, away at Hearts on 2 April and away at Ross County on 16 April.

Latest matches selected for live TV coverage:

Friday March 10, 2017

Ladbrokes Championship

Dundee United v Hibernian

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday March 12, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Celtic v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off noon

Saturday March 18, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm

Sunday March 19, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Dundee v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Friday March 31, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Dundee v Aberdeen

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday April 2, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Wednesday April 5, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Kilmarnock v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday April 9, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Aberdeen v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Friday April 14, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Kilmarnock v Heart of Midlothian

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday April 16, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Ross County v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm