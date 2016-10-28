New date announced for Celtic fixture

The SPFL has announced a new date for Celtic’s home Ladbrokes Premiership fixture against St Johnstone.

The sides will now meet at Celtic Park on Tuesday 24 January next year.

The game was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday 26 November but was postponed due to Celtic’s involvment in the Betfred Cup final.

The Parkhead side will meet Aberdeen in the final at Hampden on 17 November.

Celtic and St Johnstone have already met this season, with Brendan Rodgers’ side winning 4-2 in Perth in August.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>