Neil Lennon: Scott Brown return will not upset dressing room

Neil Lennon believes Scott Brown will be welcomed back into the Scotland fold “with open arms”.

The Celtic captain is poised for a comeback against England at Wembley next month, two months after announcing his international retirement.

Lennon, who worked with Brown during his years as Celtic manager, believes the midfielder’s return would not disturb the squad’s equilibrium.

“I don’t know whether it will upset the dynamic of the dressing room but it shouldn’t,” the Hibs head coach said. “I think the majority of the players will know him and probably welcome him back with open arms because he’s playing with a presence and a drive and I think that’s probably been missing a little bit from Scotland.

“I would think that having Brownie back in the Scotland squad and playing the way he is would be huge fillip for the squad, for the fans and for Gordon [Strachan]. I felt that 31 was far too early for him [to retire]. He probably looked at last season, when he was picking up injuries and playing with injuries, that it was taking its toll on him but he looks really fresh this season and is playing very well.”

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson welcomed Brown’s U-turn. “I think Scott Brown is a top player and he is still one of the best midfield players we have got in Scotland,” Neilson said. “If he wants to come back then we need to embrace it with open arms.”