Neil Lennon says Joey Barton has put pressure on himself

Neil Lennon insists he would have relished an Old Firm showdown with Joey Barton.

Lennon was not one for taking a backward step during his days in the Celtic midfield and loved the battle with Rangers.

On his arrival in Scotland Barton made a clear attempt to rile Celtic captain Scott Brown. The outspoken Barton said Brown was “not even in my league”.

However, Lennon believes Barton – who also accused Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers of having a “mid-life crisis” – has simply put himself under pressure with his comments.

Asked how he would have dealt with Barton, Lennon said: “I would have been looking forward to it. I wouldn’t have worried about it, put it that way – and I don’t think Scott will either.

“When you make comments like that, you set yourself up. Barton has to back that up now.

“So he’s put himself under a huge amount of pressure for this game.”