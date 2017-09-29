Neil Lennon ‘could have been Everton boss’ says Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has paid tribute to ‘brilliant’ Neil Lennon as he insisted his Hibs counterpart would have been a perfect fit as Everton manager at one stage.

Lennon played for Celtic for seven years and managed them for four before moving to Bolton in 2014.

Rodgers and Lennon chat prior to Celtic's clash with St Johnstone in February. Picture: SNS Group

He was appointed manager of the Easter Road side last year, and takes them to his old stomping ground tomorrow hoping to end Celtic’s run of 57 domestic matches without defeat.

• READ MORE - Celtic to mark National Famine Memorial Day with shirt logo

Former Liverpool boss Rodgers thought Lennon - who he described as a ‘brilliant manager’ - would have been perfect as boss of Merseyside rivals Everton at one stage.

Rodgers said: “It is not an easy job to do but to move from playing to becoming a manager and having the four years here and the success he had, was absolutely magnificent.

“I was at Liverpool when he moved on and Everton were supposedly looking for a manager when David Moyes was going to go to Manchester United.

“I felt at that time that a perfect candidate would have been Neil Lennon.

• READ MORE - I won’t celebrate if we beat Celtic, says Neil Lennon

“When you manage Celtic and the expectations here then you can manage any club.

“Without being disrespectful when he went to Bolton, I was a little bit surprised because he is definitely a Premier League manager and has the qualities to manage there.

“It didn’t work out at Bolton but he came up and you can see how he has reinvigorated Hibs.”

• READ MORE - Leigh Griffiths won’t celebrate if he scores against Hibs