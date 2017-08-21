Nadir Ciftci leaves Celtic for loan with Plymouth Argyle

Have your say

Nadir Ciftci has left Celtic for a season-long loan with Plymouth Argyle.

The striker joined the Scottish champions in the summer of 2015 for a fee of over £1million after two seasons with Dundee United.

He failed to hit the ground running at Parkhead and found himself an increasingly peripheral figure in the first-team squad, spending time on loan with Turkish side Eskişehirspor before a short-term move to Pogoń Szczecin in the Polish top flight last season.

Under Brendan Rodgers he made only four appearances, with the Celtic boss preferring to use the likes of Tom Rogic or James Forrest as emergency strikers instead of turning to the 25-year-old.

He moves to the League One side, managed by ex-Ross County boss Derek Adams, having yet to make feature this season.

Celtic said in a statement: “Everyone at Celtic wishes Nadir all the best during his time out on loan.”

Celtic’s move will leave the No.7 jersey vacant at Parkhead, with Patrick Roberts expected to join from Manchester City at some point this week.

