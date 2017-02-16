Nadir Ciftci leaves Celtic for loan spell in Poland

Nadir Ciftci has sealed a loan deal to Polish side Pogon Szczecin for the remainder of the season.

The striker was a substitute in Celtic’s 6-0 win over Inverness CT last weekend in the Scottish Cup, though it was only his fourth appearance of the campaign and second since July.

Speaking to the press today, manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that the former Dundee United hitman was on his way to Poland to begin his loan spell.

He said: “He will go out on loan to a club in Poland.

“He went out there (on Thursday). It is good for him to get some games.”

