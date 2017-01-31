Moussa Dembele tweets to tell Celtic fans he’s not leaving

Moussa Dembele has reassured Celtic fans that he’s going nowhere in the January transfer window despite reported interest from Chelsea.

The 20-year-old went about quashing supporters’ fears in a rather offbeat manner, choosing to post a message on Twitter in which he referenced Hollywood movie The Wolf of Wall Street.

The tweet included a half-and-half picture of Dembele above Leonardo DiCaprio, with the Celtic striker pulling a similar pose to the one DiCaprio’s character struck seconds after screaming the famous line “I’m not f*****g leaving”.

The DiCaprio image has been a widely shared meme since the film’s 2014 release, and fans quickly understood the hint.

Dembele had been the subject of interest from English Premier League leaders Chelsea, with rumours of a £34million bid swirling on Monday night.

The story briefly intensified on transfer deadline day when it was revealed the Frenchman had boarded a flight to London. Celtic fans were able to breathe a huge sigh of relief when it quickly became apparent the striker was only travelling to have a scan on his injured knee.

Celtic are almost certain to make a massive profit on the £500,000 compensation fee they paid Fulham to sign Dembele last summer, but manager Brendan Rodgers has consistently made it known both club and player are in no rush to part ways.