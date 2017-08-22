Moussa Dembele trolls Rangers fans after Astana win

Celtic star Moussa Dembele took a cheeky swipe at Rangers after his side clinched a spot in the Champions League group stages.

The Hoops saw off Astana in a seven goal thriller, finishing the tie as 8-4 winners on aggregate and sealing a place in Europe’s premier club football competition.

Dembele took to Twitter to share his excitement at seeing the Bhoys’ victory over the Kazakhstan champions.

However, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to wind-up Celtic’s Old Firm rivals in the process, referencing Rangers’ embarrassing defeat at the hands of Luxembourg minnows Progrès Niederkorn in the Europa League.

The Frenchman, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, enjoyed a sensational opening season with the Scottish Champions after netting 32 goals in all seasons.

The former Paris St Germain ace has been linked with the cream of top European clubs with price tags ranging from £20 million to almost double that.

