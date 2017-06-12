Moussa Dembele teases Celtic fans with ‘big announcement’

Celtic’s in-demand striker Moussa Dembele has teased fans over the last 24 hours through social media about a ‘big announcement’.

Moussa Demeble in Boston. Picture: mdembele_10

On his Instagram and Snapchat accounts he released a number of pictures hinting at a move. His pictures including a variety of comments and ‘hashtags’ including ‘One my way to...?’ #BigMoveAlert #InVIncibleOnTheWay, while asking fans to stay tuned. His agent MaMadi Fofana Mansa even got in on the act.

The 20-year-old, who scored 32 goals in 49 games for Celtic last season, has been the subject of much speculation over a summer move with AC Milan the latest club to be eyeing up a move for the Frenchman.

The player then uploaded a picture of him arriving in Boston, which is the home of the club’s kit manufacturers New Balance.

With the club having released their new kit on Monday there is talk that instead of signing with a new club he is signing a sponsorship deal with the sportswear company.