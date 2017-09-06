Moussa Dembele targeting comeback against Rangers

Celtic are hopeful that striker Moussa Dembele will be fit enough to face Rangers in the Scottish Premiership fixture later this month.

Dembele has been struggling with a hamstring injury since July, and travelled to the French Football Federation’s base at Clairefontaine last week for further treatment, according to reports.

While the Frenchman has returned to Scotland and is back in training, next week’s match against his former club Paris Saint-Germain is expected to be too soon for the 21-year-old striker.

Last season’s top scorer netted five times against Rangers last season, including a hat-trick in the 5-1 victory 12 months ago at Parkhead.

Dembele’s return to training will ease the pressure on Leigh Griffiths, who picked up a calf injury in Scotland’s 2-0 victory over Malta, and will undergo a fitness test ahead of Celtic’s clash with Hamilton on Friday.

But Rodgers is unlikely to risk Griffiths with the match against PSG next week, and new signing Odsonne Edouard could well make his debut against Hamilton.