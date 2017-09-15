Moussa Dembele set for Celtic return against Ross County

Have your say

Striker Moussa Dembele is back in the Celtic squad for the visit of Ross County in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Saturday.

The French forward he been out since July after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Dedryck Boyata will be assessed by manager Brendan Rodgers after battling back from a knee injury with fellow defender Erik Sviatchenko on the mend following a knee problem.

