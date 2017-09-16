Moussa Dembele returns to Celtic side ahead of Rangers game

Moussa Dembele has been selected by Brendan Rodgers in the start XI for the first time since the 4-0 defeat of Linfield in the Champions League qualifiers.

The Frenchman has been chosen to partner Leigh Griffiths in a two-pronged attack.

Rodgers has made five changes from the team which started against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, with starts for Nir Bitton, Jonny Hayes, James Forrest and Tom Rogic in what appears to be a 3-5-2.

However, the big news is Dembele’s first start in 60 days.

The 21-year-old hobbled out of the Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Rangers with a thigh injury. He returned for the start of the season, however a hamstring injury ruled him out of most of the campaign so far.