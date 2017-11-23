Moussa Dembele refuses to enjoy goal after PSG hammering

Striker Moussa Dembele said he got no satisfaction from his goal after Celtic were thrashed 7-1 by Paris St Germain in the Champions League.

Dembele gave Celtic an early lead but two goals each from Neymar and Edinson Cavani, plus further strikes by Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Dani Alves left the visitors looking to clinch a Europa league spot in their final game at home to Anderlecht on December 5.

Asked if he drew any satisfaction from opening the scoring, Dembele told BT Sport 3: “Not really. When I’m on the pitch I try to score. I scored today but we lost the game. It’s all about the team, it’s all about the club and we lost the game today.”

Dembele said Celtic had tried to take the game to PSG.

“We came here and we tried to play. When you play against this type of player it is hard to get something out of the game.”

Celtic captain Scott Brown admitted his side had contributed to their own downfall.

He said: “The first three goals were maybe a bit too sloppy. They’ve scored some wonderful goals as well and they’ve got some top-class players.

“In the first 20 minutes we have not done too bad but after that we’ve lost a little bit of shape and lost a little bit of focus due to the loss of a couple of goals.”

Brown said Celtic, who were beaten 5-0 at home by PSG, knew the enormity of the task they faced.

“It’s always going to happen against top-quality players, they’re going to create chances. You need a little bit of luck coming here but take nothing away from them they played really well.”

Brown said Celtic would look to ensure they remained in European competition with a positive result at home to Anderlecht.

He added: “I think we need to try and build on this. We’ve got one game left to try to push for Europa football now. We’ll bounce back, that’s not a problem.”

