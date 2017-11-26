Moussa Dembele references Cedric Kipre tackle in post-match tweet

Moussa Dembele tweeted “almost lost my leg there” in reference to a tackle by Cedric Kipre in the aftermath of his side’s Betfred Cup final victory at Hampden.

The Celtic striker would score his second’s second goal in their 2-0 victory, capitalising on a penalty awarded by referee Craig Thomson after Kipre was adjudged to have fouled Scott Sinclair.

The Frenchman was showed a straight red for the incident. It was a harsh decision, as minimal contact had been made, but he was lucky to escape the same punishment earlier in the match.

The 20-yearold was guilty of going over the ball and into the ankle of his fellow countryman as Dembele tried to attack the penalty box.

Referee Craig Thomson missed the foul, believing Kipre had cleanly made a challenge and waved play on.

Dembele tweeted after the match: “Another trophy, another win. Almost lost my leg there but we’re still unbeaten. On to the next one, thanks for your support Bhoys and Ghirls, you were brilliant.”

