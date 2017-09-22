Moussa Dembele nominated for FIFA ‘goal of the year’ award

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has been named among a ten-strong FIFA shortlist for the best goal of the year.

The FIFA Puskas Award seeks to find the “most beautiful” goal each and every season and Dembele has been nominated for his goal against St Johnstone in Celtic’s 5-2 away victory.

The Frenchman finished off a terrific team move in which every Celtic player got a touch of the ball, including a rabona from Mikael Lustig.

He’s got stiff competition from the likes of Mario Mandzukic (for his overhead kick in the Champions League final) and Arsenal striker Olivier Giround.

Past winners include Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

