Moussa Dembele in fight to be fit for Celtic v PSG

Moussa Dembele is struggling to be fit for the start of Celtic’s Champions League group stage campaign against Paris Saint-Germain next month.

The French under-21 international striker has been sidelined since mid-July with a hamstring injury and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers now fears his leading scorer from last season will not recover in time for the Group B opener in Glasgow on 12 September.

“I’m not sure whether that will be too early for him but it looks like it,” said Rodgers. “He’s progressing well but that might just come too soon. What’s important is that he gets back for the remainder of the season.”

Belgian defender Dedryck Boyata, who suffered a knee injury in pre-season, is still on course for a return to action next month.