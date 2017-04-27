Moussa Dembele ‘has a chance’ of making Scottish Cup final

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has not ruled Moussa Dembele out of the William Hill Scottish Cup final.

The French striker pulled up in the first half of the 2-0 semi-final win over Rangers on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

It was believed that the 20-year-old would play no further part in Celtic’s season but the Hoops boss claimed he still “has a chance” of facing Aberdeen at Hampden on May 27.

“He will be out for the foreseeable future,” added Rodgers ahead of their Ladbrokes Premiership contest with Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

“He had his scan on his hamstring. We will monitor him and assess it over time and see how he reacts.

“There is a period of time with individuals with hamstrings which is never to say that he can’t be back within that.

“He was on a bike today and moving the hamstring so we will see.

“It is a hamstring tear, not overly serious, but we will assess it over the next two to three weeks.”

