Motherwell 0 - 2 Celtic: How the players rated on each side

Ratings out of 10 for every player during the Betfred Cup final

MOTHERWELL

Trevor Carson - 8

Excellent with aerial balls in the first half. Had little chance as James Forrest curled the ball just inside the post and just beaten by Moussa Dembele’s penalty before making some good saves.

Richard Tait - 7

Really involved in the first half, getting forward from right-back. Put in one brilliant cross but failed to beat the first man from two others.

Charles Dunne - 6

Left-back did well to keep Celtic at bay until Forrest capitalised on a yard of space.

Cedric Kipre - 6

Defended brilliantly in the first half, although fortunate to get away with a challenge which caught Dembele’s shin. Caught out by a through ball and very harshly sent off for making slight contact on Scott Sinclair with his arm.

Peter Hartley - 6

Made some strong tackles and clearances. Another who granted Forrest too much of an angle to find the opener.

Carl McHugh - 7

The captain was a solid base of Motherwell’s midfield diamond, putting in tackles and interceptions, before moving back to central defence after the red card.

Liam Grimshaw - 6

Earned his place after impressing on his first start of the season against Aberdeen last week and put in a good shift in right midfield before making way early in the second half.

Andy Rose - 6

An excellent cross almost led to Louis Moult equalising. Given some trouble on the overlap but did well to get Motherwell up the park at times.

Chris Cadden - 6

Showed his versatility in several different midfield positions.

Ryan Bowman - 6

Criticised by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers after the semi-final for using his elbows, he was caught on the head by Jozo Simunovic’s arm. Held the ball up well at times but had few chances.

Louis Moult - 7

Must have thought he had headed an equaliser only to be thwarted by a world-class stop by Craig Gordon. Came close from two free-kicks, one hitting the post with the final kick of the ball.

SUBSTITUTES:

Craig Tanner (for Grimshaw, 51): Added some creativity to the Motherwell midfield. 6

Allan Campbell (for Bowman, 64): Motherwell were two goals and a man down when he came on. Worked hard and booked. 5

Elliot Frear (for Rose, 70): A difficult assignment on the left wing with Celtic using their man advantage. 5

CELTIC

Craig Gordon - 8

Made an absolutely outstanding reaction stop to prevent Moult’s header levelling the scores.

Mikael Lustig - 6

Shrugged off a dead leg and gave Celtic a good attacking outlet at right-back. His sprint around Forrest looked to have played a key factor in the winger being granted space to net the opener.

Kieran Tierney - 7

Made some good forays forward and reliable at the back. Motherwell claimed for a penalty after he inadvertently tripped Moult, though it was deemed a simple coming together.

Jozo Simunovic - 6

Didn’t always look comfortable and could perhaps have done more to launch attackers with Scott Brown tightly marked, but did enough to keep out Motherwell.

Dedryck Boyata - 6

A decent display from the Belgian, though he was thankful for his goalkeeper making a terrific save after Moult beat him to a cross ball from the left.

Scott Brown - 7

Grew into the game, especially after the red card when Motherwell were no longer able to tightly mark the Celtic skipper. Was accurate with his passing even when Celtic weren’t at their slickest.

Stuart Armstrong - 7

His strong running helped create a few opportunities, including a couple for himself in the second period where he twice tested Carson from long range.

James Forrest - 8

Looked a threat in the first half even when Celtic were struggling to find their rhythm, and delivered a brilliant finish to open the scoring.

Callum McGregor - 7

Bright and lively, his quick pass set up Forrest for the first goal.

Scott Sinclair - 6

Went down very easily after the slightest of touches from Kipre to win his team a penalty and spark a controversial red card. He used the space to cause problems after a quiet first half.

Moussa Dembele - 6

A couple of wayward headers and a booking before seeing his penalty go in straight down the middle of the goal.

SUBSTITUTES:

Leigh Griffiths (for Dembele, 64): Hit the post and threatened with a free-kick. 6

Tom Rogic (for McGregor, 89): Last year’s Hampden hero in the Scottish Cup had to settle for a cameo. 4

