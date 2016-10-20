Mönchengladbach could face Uefa fine over Celtic Park flares

Borussia Mönchengladbach could face the wrath of Uefa after the club’s fans let off flares during last night’s Champions League encounter at Celtic Park.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Europe’s governing body have a strict zero-tolerance policy when it comes to the use of pyrotechnics inside stadiums during Uefa competitions.

Celtic were fined €13,000 last season when fans used flares during the Europa League clash with Fenerbahce last season.

Mönchengladbach won the match 2-0 thanks to goals from Lars Stindl and André Hahn.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Warburton denies BT Sport rift | Mönchengladbach poke fun at Glasgow pub | Old Firm quit plan

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY