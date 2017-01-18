Mikael Lustig signs two-year extension at Celtic

Mikael Lustig has signed a two-year contract extension at Celtic.

The Swedish defender has put pen to paper on a new deal which will keep him at Celtic Park until May 2019.

The 30-year-old has played 32 times for the Hoops this season, featuring at right-back and in the middle of defence.

Signed from Norwegian giants Rosenborg in 2012, Lustig has gone on to make more than 160 appearances for Celtic, winning four Scottish Premiership titles, as well as a Scottish Cup and two League Cups to go alongside the two league titles he won in Norway.

Capped 55 times for Sweden, he has suffered a number of injures during his time in Glasgow, forcing him to miss more than 50 matches. The signing of the contract ensures he will remain an integral member of the first-team squad.