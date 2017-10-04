Mikael Lustig allays injury fears after missing training session

Celtic have been boosted by the news that Mikael Lustig should return to training tomorrow, after sitting out an earlier session while on international duty.

Lustig, who is on international duty with Sweden and his Parkhead team-mate jozo Simunovic, with Bosnia & Herzegovina, both missed training this week.

Mikael Lustig in action for Celtic. The defender sat out a Sweden training session after an injury scare. Picture: John Devlin

Swedish media outlet Aftonbladet reported that right-back Lustig was forced to watch on in training after suffering a knock and could miss their qualifiers against Luxembourg and Holland, though it appears to have only been a precaution.

The Bosnian FA earlier confirmed Simunovic would definitely miss the games against Belgium and Estonia after suffering a torn hamstring, leaving him a major doubt to make Celtic’s Champions League trip to face Bayern Munich.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has already faced a defensive crisis this season, with Dedryck Boyata only recently returning to action following a knee injury.

Right-back Anthony Ralston has been struggling with a knee problem and Erik Sviatchenko returned to training last week following two months out, also with knee damage.