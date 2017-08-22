Marseille admit interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele

Have your say

Marseille have broken their silence on big-money target Moussa Dembele and admitted they are monitoring the Celtic hitman.

The former Paris St Germain ace has been linked with the cream of top European clubs with price tags ranging from £20 million to almost double that.

Dembele, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, enjoyed a sensational opening season with the Champions after netting 32 goals in all seasons.

Moneybags Marseille are desperate to challenge PSG in Ligue 1 this season and have long been linked with Dembele.

And the French giants’ president Jacques-Henri Eyraud finally confirmed the 21-year-old is on their list.

He said: “Moussa Dembele is a young player with power and speed and he is interesting.

“It’s no secret that we are actively looking for a striker. It’s a difficult area to get players.

“I try to avoid talking for the manager or the Sporting Director when it comes to players, but I have obviously have my own ideas.

“All I can say is that he is an interesting name.”

