Marcel Desailly sings ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ before Celtic match

French football legend Marcel Desailly was in attendance to watch Celtic’s Champions League clash with PSG and, judging from his Twitter bio, he certainly appears to have enjoyed himself.

The ex-Chelsea and Milan star took a video of himself singing Celtic’s pre-match anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone before letting off a hearty laugh.

Desailly was at the game to help cover the match for French television. PSG ran out 5-0 winners.

Earlier in the day, the 49-year-old visited Ibrox to honour the time he played against Rangers in the Champions League group stage.

Desailly was part of the Marseille side which drew 2-2 with Walter Smith’s men in the 1992/93 campaign. The French side would go on to win the competition after beating Milan in the final.

Rangers striker Mark Hateley (left) goes for the ball with Marcel Desailly during the match at Ibrox in November 1992. Picture: SNS

