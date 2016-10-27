Manchester United scout watches Celtic’s Moussa Dembele

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Moussa Dembele after sending a scout to Dingwall to watch the Celtic striker against Ross County.

Dembele was restricted to a substitute’s role but still found the net for his 15th goal of what is turning out to be a prolific season.

The former Fulham forward stepped off the bench in the 58th minute and scored in injury time to seal Celtic’s 4-0 win.

United are believed to have despatched scout Stephen McCarthy to the Highlands to watch Dembele.

The French Under-21 international has made a huge impact this season, notably scoring a hat-trick against Rangers in the 5-1 league win last month then netting the winner in the Betfred Cup semi-final against the same opponents on Sunday.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has stressed that the player can develop further at Parkhead under his tutelage and should be in no rush to leave.

