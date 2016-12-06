Manchester City 1 - 1 Celtic: Roberts nets against parent club

Celtic were unable to earn a win in the Champions League group stages but still ended their European campaign on a high with a well earned draw at the Etihad Stadium.

The scoring was completed within the opening eight minutes as Kelechi Iheanacho cancelled out Patrick Roberts’ opener.

Though they will now have to wait for the 2016/17 season for another crack at Europe’s elite, Celtic will be buoyed by their performance as they more than match their heavily favoured hosts and will feel unfortunate not to have taken all three points.

Brendan Rodgers’ side got off to a dream start when Roberts, on loan from Manchester City, twisted his way into the penalty box and unleashed a powerful drive that Willy Caballero failed to keep out.

Almost immediately, City were level. İlkay Gündoğan found Iheanacho running in behind and the young striker kept his cool to finish beyond Craig Gordon.

The Nigerian should have doubled his tally three minutes later, as an inch-perfect cross from Pablo Zabaleta found him streaking through the centre. On this occasion, the 20-year-old’s composure deserted him, as he side-footed his effort well wide.

Celtic’s own striking prodigy should have netted a short-time later. James Forrest’s jinking run set up Moussa Dembele inside the area. The striker was unlucky to see his first effort repelled by Caballero, but once the rebound came back to him he should have done much better than to fire into the side-netting.

Iheanacho forced Gordon into a low stop as City ended the half on the high, but Celtic played their way back into things in the second period.

After Nolito had a goal ruled out for offside, Celtic had two great chances to win the game.

Leigh Griffiths, on for Dembele, dragged a shot from inside the area wide with his favoured left-foot, before Gary Mackay-Steven saw a one-on-one with Caballero saved by the Manchester City stopper.

Leroy Sané had a late free-kick fly just wide, ensuring a deserved share of the spoils for the two British clubs.

