Manchester City 1 - 1 Celtic: How the Celtic players rated

How each of Celtic’s stars marked out of ten as the Parkhead club recorded a well earned draw in Manchester.

Craig Gordon - 6

The Celtic stopper started to go to ground a little too early, making things easier for Kelechi Iheanacho to level for Manchester City four minutes after the visitors had taken the lead. Other than that he made a decent save from the same player later in the half, though was largely untroubled by City’s attack.

Mikael Lustig - 7

The Swede got forward well to support, including winning possession in the fourth minute which would eventually lead to Patrick Roberts putting the ball in the back of the net. He even had a half-chance of his own after half-time, but sliced it well wide.

Erik Sviatchenko - 6

The Dane often looked a little unsure of his surroundings and twice tried to slide challenge away a loose ball around the box he could have cleared on his feet. He did make a good first half block, though.

Jozo Simunovic - 7

He was criticised for failing to track the run of Iheanacho by BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton, but the Croatian was still fairly sharp to the City striker’s movement and can’t wholly be blamed for losing a foot race to such a quick attacker with Celtic playing a high line. Otherwise, he was composed and solid at the heart of the Celtic defence.

Emilio Izaguirre - 7

The left-back showed no ill-effect of his early substitution on Saturday with a good shift down the left flank. He supported well and his first-half cross set up Moussa Dembele for a header saved by the goalkeeper.

Scott Brown - 8

Quiet on the ball, but the Celtic captain did a ton of work defensively. He was often forced into covering runs and tasked with dropping into the back-line, and it’s something he did very well.

Patrick Roberts - 8

Off the back of a stellar showing against Motherwell, Roberts demonstrated to his parent club the kind of talent he can be with a confident display on the left side. His direct dribbling got him into position to score the opening goal and he will feel unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty later in the half.

Tom Rogic - 7

The Australian went close with an early effort that was palmed away by Willy Caballero. Other than that, he didn’t have as much of an impact on the attacking end as he would have liked. But he still worked hard at pressing City’s defenders and often helped win the ball high up the pitch.

Stuart Armstrong - 9

Celtic’s man of the match on the night, the ex-Dundee United man is a player transformed under Brendan Rodgers and he continued his excellent form at the Etihad. Like his showings against Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach, he demonstrated the boundless energy that we’ve come to expect from him, but on this occasion he looked so much more in control of himself when on the ball.

James Forrest - 8

The winger was enjoying an even battle with City defender Bacary Sagna - including a terrific run, going past three opponents, which set up Moussa Dembele for a chance the striker should have buried - before he was forced off in the second half through injury.

Moussa Dembele - 6

Dembele’s poorest display of the Champions League group stages. The striker missed an excellent chance in the first half and never really got the better of a makeshift Manchester City back three.

SUBSTITUTES

Gary Mackay-Steven - 7

He missed a terrific chance when one-on-one with the goalkeeper, an indication of his low confidence at the moment. However, he was lively on the left side and can feel happy with his overall contribution.

Leigh Griffiths - 6

Snatched at a great chance after being found by a Mackay-Steven cross, though did repay the favour with an excellent through ball for Mackay-Steven’s missed opportunity.

