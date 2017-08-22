Search

Liverpool result to decide Celtic’s Champions League seeding

Celtic's Scott Sinclair celebrates with Leigh Griffiths during the second leg in Astana. Picture: Craig Williamson/SNS
Celtic will have to wait until after Wednesday night’s results to know for sure which pot they’ll be in for the Champions League group stage draw.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are likely to wind up in Pot 4, but would move out if Liverpool suffer a shock exit at the hands of Hoffenheim.

The German side trail 2-1 from the first legs and are massive underdogs to advance from their trip to Anfield tonight.

A place in Pot 3 would improve Celtic’s chances of gaining a favourable draw as they bid to reach the last 16 of the competition for the first time since 2013.

