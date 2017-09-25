Lisbon Lions to be inducted into Scottish Football Hall of Fame

The Lisbon Lions are to be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame next month.

READ MORE - Craig Gordon’s ‘top-drawer’ save key moment in Ibrox win

The legendary Celtic side became the first British team to lift the European Cup when they defeated Internazionale 50 years ago.

The club have celebrated the triumph in various ways throughout the year, and now the team are set be honoured at Hampden Park on 15 October.

Jim Craig, one of the heroes in the 2-1 victory, said: “It is very humbling to be honoured in this way and we are delighted to receive this kind of recognition.

“It has been an emotional year for all the Lions and our families. There have been so many wonderful tributes organised by Celtic and we have enjoyed so many fantastic moments as we have marked this special 50th anniversary year.

“We are delighted now to also mark this very special year by entry to the Scottish Football Hall of Fame.”

READ MORE - Celtic’s Tom Rogic: Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha feeling the heat