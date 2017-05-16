Lisbon Lions commemorated in painting

Scottish artist Gerard M Burns has revealed a spectacular painting commemorating 50 years since Celtic’s Lisbon Lions won the European Cup, and it is to be sold to raise money for charity.

The artist took the pilgrimage to Lisbon accompanied by five of the Lions to seek inspiration for the vast, multi-layered, canvas named ‘Glittering Prize’. Burns was joined by Jim Craig, Bertie Auld, Willie Wallace, John Fallon and Bobby Lennox as they visited the city where Celtic defeated the might of Inter Milan to become the first British team to lift a European trophy. They remain the only Scottish side to win Europe’s preeminent trophy.

Pic: SNS/Ross Brownlee

Proceeds from the sale of the painting will go towards Mary’s Meals and projects supported by Celtic FC Foundation.

Burns was joined by Mary’s Meals founder Magnus MacFarlane, Celtic FC Foundation chief executive Tony Hamilton as well as Auld and Craig to unveil the painting at Celtic Park.

Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld shows his joy to commemorate Celtic Football Club's 50th anniversary of their historic win. Pic: SNS/Ross Brownlee

Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld is presented with a painting to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the club's 1967 European Cup victory. Pic: SNS/Ross Brownlee