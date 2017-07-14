Linfield 0 - 2 Celtic: How the Celtic players rated

Marks out of ten for every Celtic player after the 2-0 victory over Linfield.

GK - Craig Gordon - 6

He was required to be strong and punch clear a dangerous cross in a crowded area late on, which he did well. Other than that the Celtic stopper didn’t have much to do.

RB - Mikael Lustig - 8

Impressive attacking performance from the Celtic right-back who contributed going forward throughout the game and even had a couple of efforts repelled by the goalkeeper.

CB - Jozo Simunovic - 6

Generally looked the more comfortable of the centre-backs though he did pick up a booking in the second half after being bettered by Andrew Waterworth near the touchline.

CB - Erik Sviatchenko - 6

Deputising for the injured Dedryck Boyata, the Dane didn’t really show much to convince Brendan Rodgers he should refrain from signing another centre-back. Shaky in parts.

LB - Kieran Tierney - 7

The left-back’s final ball was a little wayward at times, but he still deserves enormous credit for continuing getting forward to support the attack and link with Scott Sinclair.

DM - Scott Brown - 7

Solid enough performance from the Celtic captain, who would often drop back and become an auxiliary centre-back, allowing Lustig and Tierney to get forward.

DM - Stuart Armstrong - 7

His deflected effort from 25 yards earned Celtic the corner from which they took the lead. He worked hard to both provide cover for the defence whenever Linfield tried to break, and link the attacking play further forward.

MR - James Forrest - 6

Was a little quiet in the first 45 minutes and didn’t do a whole lot to impress. Improved in the 25 minutes after the break before being hooked for Jonny Hayes.

AM - Tom Rogic - 8

Celtic’s best player on the day. The quickness in which he controls, turns and moves with the football is a joy to behold. He was unlucky not to have at least one assist. One through ball saw Scott Sinclair denied by goalkeeper Roy Carroll, before Leigh Griffiths was flagged offside after a similarly excellent pass from the Australian.

ML - Scott Sinclair - 8

Scored the first goal and made a fearless, darting run at two Linfield defenders to win the corner from which Celtic would net their second. Will be frustrated he didn’t find the back of the net further.

FC - Leigh Griffiths - 7

While he had a quiet game from open play by his high standards, his set-pieces were dangerous throughout the match and led to both of Celtic’s goals. Was very harshly treated by the referee, who booked the striker for having a glass bottle thrown at him.

SUBS

FC - Moussa Dembele - 7

Had a couple of sumptuous touches after coming on for Griffiths and unlucky not to find the back of the net with a curling effort saved by Carroll.

MR - Jonny Hayes - 7

Almost had an assist with his first touch of the ball after picking out Tom Rogic with a cross. Was a little more inconsistent with his set-piece delivery than Griffiths, but put in some teasing balls from open play.