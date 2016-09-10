Leigh Griffiths ruled out of Celtic’s game in Barcelona

Leigh Griffiths is out of Celtic’s Champions League clash with Barcelona.

The striker missed the league match with Rangers due to injury and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has also ruled him out of Tuesday’s match at the Nou Camp.

Griffiths was originally thought to have been troubled by a hamstring problem which caused him to miss Scotland’s World Cup qualifier in Malta.

But speaking before the game with Rangers at Celtic Park, Rodgers said the striker had an issue “below the calf”.

Griffiths failed a fitness test on Saturday morning.

