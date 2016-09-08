Leigh Griffiths misses training ahead of Rangers clash

Celtic’s hopes of having Leigh Griffiths fit in time for Saturday’s match with Rangers have been dealt a fresh blow after it was reported the striker was absent from training today.

Griffiths is still recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during the 4-1 victory over Aberdeen on 27 Saturday. It forced the attacker to withdraw from the Scotland squad prior to the Tartan Army’s win in Malta.

Now the injury looks set to rob Brendan Rodgers of his side’s talisman for the first derby of the season. The predatory hitman netted 40 goals last term and has started the current campaign in impressive fashion also, bagging seven strikes in his nine appearances thus far.

Saturday sees Rangers visit Celtic on league duty for the first time since their promotion to the Ladbrokes Premiership.

