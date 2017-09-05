Leigh Griffiths gives injury update ahead of Celtic-PSG clash

Leigh Griffiths has allayed fears of an injury lay-off as he revealed he ‘should be fine’ for Celtic’s match on Friday against Hamilton Academical.

Griffiths, who netted Scotland’s second goal in the 2-0 win over Malta last night, was forced off with a calf injury after 70 minutes and replaced by Chris Martin.

Leigh Griffiths receives treatment during the 2-0 victory over Malta. Picture: Getty Images

But speaking after the match, Griffiths said he is expecting to be fit to face Hamilton in three days time.

“It’s all right. [The substitution] was just a precaution,” said Griffiths.

“I was running through on goal and I felt a wee kick to the back of my calf. The game was safe, [Malta] weren’t causing us problems and I’ve got a big month coming up for Celtic.”

Griffiths scored the second goal as Scotland made sure of victory against Malta. Picture: Getty Images

“It shouldn’t be anything too serious and I should be fine for Friday,” Griffiths added.

“Whether the manager wants to rest me or not is a different story but I’ll speak to the physio then speak to the gaffer.

“You obviously want to be available for Tuesday [against PSG] so if the gaffer wants me to rest it on Friday I will need to do that.”

Griffiths has had bother with his calf before, and has explored the possibility of surgery, but said an operation would be the ‘last resort’.

Odsonne Edouard: Could make Celtic debut against Hamilton. Picture: SNS Group

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan added: “He was a threat. Hopefully he’ll be fine, hopefully for the game next week.

“I know [Celtic] have a game on Friday but I think the big one for them, with due respect to Hamilton, would be the one against PSG.”

Should Griffiths miss the Hamilton match, new signing Odsonne Edouard could make his debut for Celtic.