Leigh Griffiths dresses as an elf in Celtic Christmas advert

Celtic have released their Christmas advert for this year, with last season’s top goalscorer Leigh Griffiths donning an elf costume for the commercial.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

The narrative of the two-minute film centres around a young boy and his grandad sitting on the couch as the older relative aims to teach his bloodline about Celtic’s history.

At first it appears the young scamp is interested in nothing more than what his smartphone has to show him, but as Celtic favourites Leigh Griffiths, Scott Brown, Brendan Rodgers and Billy McNeill appear one-by-one, the viewer soon realises all is not as it seems.

The advert ends with Griffiths, dressed as a Celtic elf, making a heart-shaped sign with his hands and winking at the child, who had been plotting what Christmas present to get his grandad from the Celtic shop.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Sinclair out for a month | Red Bull to invest in Rangers? | Warburton’s January plan

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook