Leigh Griffiths and Erik Sviatchenko missing with illness

Celtic started their Ladbrokes Premiership match with Motherwell without Leigh Griffiths and Erik Sviatchenko due to illness.

Manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed their omission during his pre-match interview, adding that the lunchtime kick off at Fir Park had “come too soon” for them.

It has allowed Rodgers to turn to the sizeable squad and weigh up his other options.

Unsurprisingly, Kolo Toure was selected to replace Sviatchenko, but there are a few squad players who may come into contention over the next month as fixtures and injuries pile up.

“I have a number of boys here who have been absolutely brilliant in training every day,” Rodgers told BBC Scotland.

“Gary Mackay-Steven is really up to speed in terms of his fitness and I am actually looking forward to seeing Gary play.

“It has been very difficult for him because he missed out over the course of pre-season and by the time he was coming back the team was up and running. James Forrest, Scott Sinclair, Patrick Roberts, these guys were really playing well so it was difficult for him to get a chance.”

