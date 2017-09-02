Kris Commons says he is close to decision on football future

Kris Commons says he is nearing a decision on whether to resume playing following an operation on his back this summer.

The former Celtic attacker enjoyed a brief spell on loan at Hibs last season and has indicated he is likely to re-join Neil Lennon’s side if he can return to full fitness.

He said: “It’s eight weeks since I had my back operation. I am just upping my rehabilitation with the facilities at Celtic; they’re letting me use their treadmill, bikes and physiotherapy.

“Hopefully within the next ten days to two weeks I’ll be back outside running and changing direction, and hopefully lacing up my boots again.

“And that will be the true test as to whether I can play football again or not.”