Kris Commons’ Celtic days look numbered

Kris Commons’ hopes of playing for Celtic again look slim, with manager Brendan Rodgers admitting the way he likes his team to play may not suit the skilful playmaker.

Commons, 33, pictured, has been an outstanding player for Celtic since signing from Derby County in January 2011. He has helped the Parkhead club win five league titles, averaging almost a goal every two games during that period.

However, with Rodgers building his side around the pace and power of new players such as Scott Sinclair and Moussa Dembele, it appears Commons’ days at Celtic are numbered.

“I spoke to Kris in the first week I was here,” said Rodgers. “He knew clearly what my plan was for the team going forward. He’s a good guy, I like him. It’s been tough.

“I’ve brought in players who play in a slightly different way to how he’s played before. There’s no doubting his qualities and what he’s shown over two, three, four years. But it’s a different team playing in a different way. But he trains hard every day, he’s doing his best to fight and work.”

Commons is out of contract next summer and may now move in January.

Rodgers added: “I said to all the players in the summer, to every player where there was maybe a doubt that they were going to play, I spoke to them about that. But it’s hard to leave a club like Celtic, especially if you’re enjoying training and enjoying the work, and enjoying how everything’s going. But everyone here in the squad is very clear, they’ve known where they stand since the first week I was in here.

“All I’ve ever said is ‘if you’re not playing or you’re not in the plans, just respect the work’ and I’ve never had an issue with any of them, not one.

“They know they’re improving to be the best they can be and if it’s not going to be here, they’re getting a level of work that’ll help them get games if and when they leave here.”

