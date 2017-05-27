Kieran Tierney set to miss England clash with broken jaw

Kieran Tierney could be set to miss Scotland’s World Cup qualifying match with England next month after he tweeted saying he had a broken jaw.

The left-back was replaced in the 27th minute after taking a blow to face from Aberdeen’s Jayden Stockley. The striker caught the 19-year-old with his elbow as he turned at force. Tierney immedietaly reached to his bloodied mouth.

Despite extensive treatment on the pitch the Celtic medical staff could not repair the damage and he was replaced by eventual match winner Tom Rogic.

Commentary on the game said he left for hospital and team-mate Patrick Roberts paraded his number 63 shirt after the full-time whistle. But Tierney appeared to roars from the Celtic fans to lift the trophy and celebrate with his colleagues.

he posted a tweet with two pictures featuring Patrick Roberts and Scott Brown with the caption: “Worth the broken jaw haha”.

Reports suggest that he will be required to have an operation on his injury.