Kieran Tierney out for 2 months with ankle ligament damage

Kieran Tierney has been ruled out of action for two months after suffering ankle ligament damage in training.

The 19-year-old left back, who had already been ruled out of Celtic’s trip to Pittodrie tomorrow to face Aberdeen, will also miss Scotland’s trip to Wembley to play England.

Tierney sustained the injury during training at Lennoxtown. Picture: SNS Group

Tierney will also miss the League Cup final against the Dons, as well as the Champions League group matches against Borussia Monchengladbach, Barcelona and Manchester City.

Emilio Izaguirre will likely reclaim the role he lost to the teenager last season.

Tierney had looked set to keep his place in the Scotland starting XI for the match against England, with Hull City defender Andrew Robertson unable to play due to a calf injury.

But Tierney could now be replaced by Rangers captain Lee Wallace with Strachan forced to reshuffle his pack ahead of the squad announcement.

Aberdeen defender Graeme Shinnie, Stephen Kingsley of Swansea City and former Dundee United full back Barry Douglas, now with Konyaspor in Turkey, are among Tierney’s likely replacements in Strachan’s squad.